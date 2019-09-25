Firdous attributes quake to ‘change’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday made a strange comment on the quake, which jolted parts of Pakistan as well as Azad Kashmir, linking it with the PTI government’s buzzword ‘change’.

Towards the end of her speech here at a media training function, while referring to the quake, she said these were also signs that when any change took place, there would be restiveness underneath.

“This restiveness is a sign of change that the earth has also taken a turn. May be this early change is also not acceptable to it,” she quipped with a smile on her face. Her comment went viral on the social media.

Later, through a tweet and video clip, Awan regretted what she called the presentation of her statement with distortion and out of context.

Awan said she was talking about the impact of social media, when the earthquake happened, causing anxiety among the audience as well.

“I talked to give courage to the audience in the context of social media, but it was given a wrong colour and circulated on the media, which I condemn and request for presenting my statement before a protest camp, set up outside the Parliament House, with regard to the 50th day of Indian curfew in the IOK and complete lockdown,” she said.