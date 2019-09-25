Man kills two suspects during house robbery in Shah Latif Town

Two suspects were gunned down by a man as they allegedly tried to rob his house in Sector 20-B of Shah Latif Town, said the District Malir police in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said they received information on Tuesday morning that two suspected robbers were killed by the firing of a man in Shah Latif Town’s Sector 20-B.

They said that responding to the information received, the officials rushed to the scene and found two men lying dead, adding that they also found two pistols on the men. After completing all the legal formalities, the police officials took the bodies to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre so their post-mortem examinations could be conducted.

The police found during their investigations that after finding that some suspects had broken into his house to commit a robbery, one of the residents who identified himself as lawyer Chaudhry Aslam Javed Arain grabbed his pistol and shot them dead.

The officials said they had found two pistols on the alleged robbers, adding that they were identified as Khamisoo and Shahzor, and that they both hailed from Shikarpur. The investigators are trying to verify if the deceased have a criminal record.

‘Gangster’ arrested

The Kalri police claimed to have arrested a notorious gangster who they said was associated with the group of deceased Lyari gang war kingpin Ghaffar Zikri.

The officials identified the arrested man as Naveed, alias Sunara, saying that he was arrested from Mirza Adam Khan Road. They also claimed to have found a 7mm rifle on him.

The police said the suspect belonged to Zikri and Agha Mehboob’s group, adding that he had been involved in the murders of the rival Baba Ladla gang’s members and other crimes in Lyari, which included murdering Zubair, Abdul Kareem and Muhammad Ishaq, and injuring several others.

Man kills self

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in the Baldia Town locality. The man’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in the town’s Sector 9, said Ittehad Town police officials.

They said the man’s body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), adding he was later identified as 55-year-old Sharif. SHO Nisar Ahmed Lodhi said the man had been mentally ill and so he committed suicide.

Body found

The decomposing body of a man who had drowned off Keamari was fished out and taken to the CHK, said the Docks police officials.

They said the body was around three days old, adding that the officials had found nothing on the body to identify the man so they shifted the deceased to the morgue.