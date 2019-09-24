Top media professionals call for body to face challenges

RAWALPINDI: Senior media professionals, belonging to television news channels, met in Lahore on Monday and decided to form an association of director news/ editors, says a press release. It was agreed that there is a need to have such an organisation to ensure the professional growth of electronic media and confront various challenges faced by news channels, including pressures to curb freedom of expression. The meeting formed a core committee with the aim to prepare a draft constitution and contact directors news/ editors of all news channels for the next meeting where a formal shape will be given to the proposed organisation. Representatives of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), headed by its President Arif Nizami and Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak as well as senior newspaper editors including Mujibur Rehman Shami, Zaffar Abbas, Saleem Bukhari, Ayaz Khan, Sohail Warraich and Aamir Ghauri participated in the meeting and provided their valuable input. The meeting was attended by Azhar Abbas (Geo TV) Fahd Husain (Express News) Rashid Mahmood (Aaj News) Zahid Mazhar (Dawn News) Fazil Jamili (Jang Web) Imran Mir (Aap News) Sarmad Salik (Indus News) Khurram Kaleem (City 42) Farooq Majeed (92 News) Rana Jawad (Geo News) Muhammad Usman (Neo TV) Ansar Naqvi (24 News) Farhan Mallick (Samaa TV) Ahmad Waleed (Samaa TV) Habib Akram (Dunya TV) Mian Tahir (24 News) Shiraz Hasnaat (Hum News).