Dynamites outplay Blasters

LAHORE: Muneeba Ali’s unbeaten 57 and Maham Tariq’s four wickets helped PCB Dynamites beat PCB Blasters by eight wickets in the fifth match of the National Triangular One-day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

PCB Dynamites chased down PCB Blasters’ 175 inside 44 overs for the loss of two wickets. Muneeba, who hit four fours, added 69 runs for the opening partnership with Nahida Khan (38). Javeria Khan also contributed with a 71-ball 44, and added 79-run partnership for the second wicket. For PCB Blasters, Ramin Shamin was the pick of the bowlers with two for 34.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters’ were dismissed for 175 in the 50th over after opting to bat first. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 50 off 72 balls, laced with seven fours. Sidra Amin also chipped in with 67-ball 47 with six fours. Maham Tariq took four for 35 in 10 overs, the best bowling figures in the match. The final league match will be played between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers on 24 September at the same venue.

Scores in brief: PCB Blasters 175 in 49.3 overs (Aliya Riaz 50, Sidra Amin 47, Maham Tariq 4-35), PCB Dynamites 176-2 in 43.3 overs (Muneeba Ali 57*, Javeria Khan 44, Nahida Khan 38, Ramin Shamin 2-34). Player of the match: Muneeba Ali.