New preachers must to covey ‘correct’ meaning of Islam:

CHENNAI: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday alleged that Islam is being misrepresented in the Occupied Kashmir and said it was necessary to have new preachers who convey the correct meaning of Islam, international media reported.

He alleged that ‘terrorist’ camp in Balakot, has been reactivated in Balakotand that around 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India.

At the Officers Training Academy here, Rawat said the army was prepared to deal with ceasefire violations.

When asked whether there would be a repeat of another strike like the one in February in Balakot, he said: “Why should we repeat the same action,” according to Indian media. “Why not go beyond that? Let them keep guessing.”

Rawat dismissed reports of a clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, and claimed it was part of terrorists’ propaganda. The army chief claimed that violent episodes were curbed and militants were kept at bay.