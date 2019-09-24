Zeeshan, Komal grab U19 squash titles

ISLAMABAD: Zeeshan Zeb (KP) got the better of Uzair Shaukat (KP) following an intriguing final to land the National Under-19 Squash title at the Mushaf Squash Complex here Monday.

Zeeshan beat Uzair 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3 in a final that lasted for almost 50 minutes. Zeeshan made early inroads taking the first game easily and then conceded the extended second.

Zeeshan won the third game making good use of his approach and long strides. Uzair came back strongly to take the four and stretch the final to the fifth game. The fifth game was totally dominated by Zeeshan as he made Uzair work for each point.

Top seed Asadullah displayed quality squash by beating Mohammad Hamza Khan 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3 to clinch the Under-17 title.

In women’s Under-19 final, Komal Khan (Wapda) defeated Zynab Khan (Sindh) 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5 in an evenly-contested four games to win the title. The match lasted for 24 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation’s newly-elected Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood graced the ceremony as the chief guest and awarded trophies and cash prizes to the players.