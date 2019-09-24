Two bodies found in Khyber

JAMRUD: Two bullet-riddled bodies were found dumped at Ghundi and Ali Masjid areas in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that one of the slain was identified as Adnan belonging to Bara tehsil and the

other person, whose name could not be known, hailed from Ali Masjid area in Jamrud.

The local people spotted the bodies and informed the Khassadar force which registered the cases and started investigations.