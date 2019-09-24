Defence Day celebrated at KRL Model College for Boys

Rawalpindi : KRL Model College for Boys celebrated Defence Day with enthusiasm and patriotism. The purpose of this event was to pay tribute to martyrs of motherland who sacrificed their lives for its sovereignty and independence, says a press release.

The programme was arranged under the supervision of college management in KMCB campus. Dy. Director Medical Services division Dr. Aziz Ullah Memon was the chief guest at this occasion. The students, teaching staff and other esteemed guests joined this inspiring session.

The programme was started with the recitation of Holy Quran. Principal KMC Boys welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of this day and focused on the responsibilities of youth in this regard. Later on a student Rehan Ahmad paid homage to the martyrs on their sacrifices for the country. Jawad Mehboob, Awad Amir, Sharjeel Ahmad and Muhammad Inshal presented a beautiful national song. Similarly keeping in view the theme, ceremony was followed by two tableaus by the students of various classes which were highly appreciated by the audience. The stage activities were conducted by Prof. Bahar Mustafa Shamsi who gave a brief sketch to the students and guests about the significance of this day before starting the session.

In the end the chief guest Dr. Aziz Ullah Memon addressed the students and said that purpose of this day is to pay the tribute to the martyr’s of our country who sacrificed their lives for its independence and defence. He also appreciated the role of Kashmiri people who are struggling for freedom against violence and terrorism of India in occupied Kashmir. At the end national anthem was sung by the participants and audience in a very prestigious and patriotic way.