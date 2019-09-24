DHA holds cycle race to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : The cycle race was organised and sponsored by DHA Islamabad under the flags of Kashmir as solidarity to give massage to world that we all stands with Kashmiris and that Khasmir was, is and will be ours. This was said by DHA Administrator Brig Tariq Saeed SI(M) in his address at the end of prize distribution in which in addition to cash awards, medals and trophies were awarded.

To winners of five different events of men, women, girls U/15, boys U/15 and kids U/10. In all 221 cyclists participated. He urged to continue healthy sports activities with support to Kashmir solidarity. On this occasion DHA Secretary Col Ahsan, Brig Shar Baz Ed. BD, Director Adimn Col Adeeb, Dir Marketing Mohsin Aziz, Maj Aftab, Maj Imran Hasmi, president Pakistan Cycle Federation. Azhar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion

Col Inamullah Khan presented the race report and gave details of ADHA vision to move club level sports to national & then international events and that the cycle race was first step, next is national level squash championship in 1st week of October.

The ADHA has the desire to patronage more national events.

Men’s Race was from Islamabad Faisal Masjid to DHA-2, however other events of ladies & children was held within DHA.

Followings were the results: Men’s Race: Usman (gold medal), Aqib Shah (silver medal), Habib (bronze medal), Women’s: . Us a Baber Gold — Mehroz (baber-silver), Qudsiah (bronze). U/15 Boys: Saleem Anjum (gold), Moeez (silver), Sheyar (bronze). Girls U/15: Liaba Asif (gold), Anay Asif (silver), A Gul Wara (bronze). Kids U/10: Aden Jamil (gold), Ismail (silver) and Sofia (bronze).