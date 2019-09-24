Dacoit’s gang busted; bike and ornaments recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police have busted a gang of dacoits comprising three members and recovered bikes, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has categorically asked all zonal police officers to start crackdown against those involved in crime heinous nature and theft of vehicles.

SP (Industrial Area) constituted special police teams under supervision of SDPO (Industrial Area). One of the team including SHO (Sabzi Mandi) Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar and others succeeded to arrest three gangsters identified as Zabi son of Naseer Khan resident of sector H-13 Islamabad, Jameel son of Gul Muhammad Khan resident of Hazara Colony Rawalpindi and Manzoor Khan resident of Afghanistan. Police recovered pistol, gold ornaments two motorbikes and 400 gram heroin from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, these nabbed persons confessed their involvement in many cases of dacoities in various areas of Sabzi Mnadi and Golra police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance of Sabzi Mandi police team and further directed to all officers to accelerate efforts to curb the crime in capital. He categorically asked all officials to remain high alert during duty hours and keep hawk eye on suspected persons.

He further said that safety of life and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard.