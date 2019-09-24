close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
September 24, 2019

Man kills former wife

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A man killed his former wife in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station at Dhok Kala Khan on Monday.

According to details, some months back accused Javed Iqbal had divorced his wife Naveeda Akhtar and kept all children in his custody. Later, Naveeda approached to the court for the custody of children.

The accused was summoned again and again to appear in the court along with children but he did not obey the orders.

Finally, Family Court Judge, Rawalpindi Shugufta Sabir ordered bailiff (court official) to go the accused house to bring children to meet their mother but as the bailiff along with the mother of the children entered the house, the accused (husband) opened fire and killed his ex-wife.

Later, Sadiqabad police reached at the spot and arrested the accused and recovered pistol. The body of late Naveeda Akhtar brought to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for postmortem.

The City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi has directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal to present a detailed report of this incident.

