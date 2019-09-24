Pak-China Friendship Computer labs inaugurated

Islamabad :Presidency of Pakistan collaborated with Chinese Embassy and Huawei to establish two computer labs, which includes desktop computers, printer scanners, multimedia projectors, UPS, chairs and tables.

The donation ceremony was opened by the principal of Mohsin Murtaza Shaheed Model School, Abdul Waheed. The event theme was “Strengthening Digital Literacy, Enabling Bright Future”. He highlighted the ever-growing need of imparting digital literacy in this era.

The First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest. In her address to the students and audience she emphasized on the importance of digital literacy by saying “this initiative amplifies the love of Chinese people for students of Pakistan. We are delighted and thankful for close collaboration and support of Chinese entities. This gesture will be remembered and cherished. I hope the sponsors will continue to support the schools.”

Spouse of Chinese Ambassador Madam Lou Xinyu was also present at the event. In her remarks she thanked Huawei and the presidency for this collaboration. : “China and Pakistan are iron brothers, the friendship has no boundaries and China will continue to support the education sector of Pakistan. The above project is just a beginning. Chinese Embassy and companies will continue their efforts to help to improve the local people's livelihood and is ready to work with the First Lady to make more contribution to local people. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to all the friends whose efforts have made the labs possible, especially to Huawei.”

Deputy CEO of Huawei, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud highlighted the importance of connectivity and artificial era, which is the future of today said “Data and intelligence are changing the way we work and live. Data is becoming a new resource and intelligence is driving productivity. In the next ten years, Huawei is ready to solve application problems in data and intelligence convergence, develop intelligent data, and lead data infrastructure innovation.” Huawei plans to support more and more such initiatives.

The ceremony was made colorful by very energetic and artistic performances by young students from the girls and the boys’ school which was the highlight of the function. At the end of the ceremony Her Excellency Begum Samina Alvi , Spouse of Chinese Ambassador and Deputy CEO of Huawei presented the plaques to both the school principals.