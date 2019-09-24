Kashmir focus

Prime ministers Imran Khan and Narendra Modi are in the US ahead of the UN General Assembly session, at which a focal point is certain to be Kashmir and the continued human rights abuses in the valley, which has now been under lockdown for over six weeks. Supplies of essential items like medicines are running short and terror and fear grows amidst the people caught in a trap with no say over their own future. Modi was joined by US President Trump at a giant gathering of Indian-Americans at Houston, with both men exchanging the sometimes crass nationalism for which they are known. But outside the stadium, there were no people wearing saffron. A protest march led by Kashmiris and joined in by other Muslims, Christians, Dalits and Sikhs shouted slogans against Modi and demanded justice for Kashmir.

Modi is also certain to face tougher questions than those posed at his ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Houston. The world seems concerned about which way the situation in Kashmir has been going. PM Imran Khan played his part in getting set for what will be a hugely important address to the General Assembly by speaking with the head of Amnesty International who called on him, discussing Amnesty's reports on the use of pellet guns in Kashmir and going over UN reports on human rights abuses over a period of time. Most human rights and watchdog groups have been pressing for the oppressive hold on Kashmiri people to be lifted. Imran also met prominent Kashmiri activist and businessman Farooq Kathwari, CEO of the Kashmir Study Group and an activist for Kashmiri rights, to discuss the situation and possible routes out of it.

These routes will not be easy to find. Trump’s support for Modi is clear, although he has also said he wishes to see a peaceful resolution on Kashmir and has spoken to the Indian leader about this. Till the General Assembly, what Imran can do is try and build up further public opinion in favour of the Kashmiris, who themselves have been silenced through meetings and discussion groups. What is essential is that he meets with world leaders who are gathering in New York for the summit and persuade them to back the beleaguered people of Kashmir. There have as yet been mainly cosmetic gestures, even from other Muslim countries, in favour of the Kashmiris. This has to change to more concrete action and Imran Khan, along with his team, must build the pillars which will enable this to happen and for the General Assembly to raise a strong, collective voice against the abuses in Kashmir and the actions of the Indian government.