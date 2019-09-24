Gold rises Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs300/tola in the local market on Monday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates rose to Rs87,900/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices also rose Rs257 to Rs75,360.
In the international market, gold prices increased $3 to $1,520/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
