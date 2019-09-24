close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Two people die of electrocution

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Monday. A minor boy died of electrocution in his house located in Madina Colony near the Hub Chowki area. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The family took his body away with them without medico-legal formalities. He was later identified as 12-year-old Shahjahan, son of Yasin. Moreover, an unidentified young man was electrocuted to death in his house located within the remits of the PIB Colony police station. The body was taken to the JPMC.

