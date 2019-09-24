Former India opener Madhav Apte dies at 86

MUMBAI: Madhav Apte, the former India Test opener, died in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, aged 86. He was the fourth-oldest living Indian Test cricketer, younger only to DK Gaekwad, CD Gopinath and Chandrakant Patankar. In his seven Tests for India in 1952-53, Apte averaged 49.27, the highlight being a match-saving, unbeaten 163 against West Indies in Port of Spain.Five of his seven Tests were played on that tour of the Caribbean, where it seemed he was the next big thing in Indian cricket, averaging over 50 and finishing second on the runs charts for India.