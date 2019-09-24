Pakistan-SL series’ logos to be unveiled today

KARACHI: The official sponsors and logos of the ODI and T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi and Lahore will be unveiled on Tuesday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. A senior PCB official and representatives of the sponsors will attend the ceremony. The series commences on September 27. Karachi will host ODIs on September 27, 29 and October 2. Lahore will host T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9.