close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
September 24, 2019

Pakistan-SL series’ logos to be unveiled today

Sports

P
PPI
September 24, 2019

KARACHI: The official sponsors and logos of the ODI and T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi and Lahore will be unveiled on Tuesday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. A senior PCB official and representatives of the sponsors will attend the ceremony. The series commences on September 27. Karachi will host ODIs on September 27, 29 and October 2. Lahore will host T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports