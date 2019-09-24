Waseem returning to Glasgow within a week

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem plans to return to Glasgow within a week to resume his training for his next fight which will be held in Dubai on November 22.

“Yes, I have almost finished my work in Pakistan and am returning to Glasgow within a week,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Quetta on Monday. Waseem a few days ago knocked out Conrado Tenamor of the Philippines in his super flyweight ranking fight in Dubai. Waseem plans to fight a couple of more bouts before going for the world title bout. The first round knock-out will enable Waseem to improve in his World Boxing Council (WBC) ranking.

Waseem was satisfied with his progress and plans to fight a world title bout by March next year. “InshaAllah, I will come in top five in world ranking which will be released in a few days and if I win the fight in November then definitely it will help me go for the world title shot,” the former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that former Test pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come up to help Waseem. The two met in Islamabad four times last week. Shoaib was quite vocal in his support during a Geo TV programme, urging corporate sector to invest in the boxer. Shoaib was not happy with the way Waseem is being treated. He said despite having boxed at such a high level no sponsor has owned Waseem.

Waseem told ‘The News’ that he was thankful to Shoaib who arranged his meetings with people from corporate sector. “He even contacted people in England and asked them to support me. I am really impressed by the personality of Shoaib bhai with whom I spent a few days in Islamabad. It really motivated me,” the former two-time WBC world silver champion said.

Shoaib has also given a manager to Waseem who will help the boxer seek sponsors. Waseem is working under MTK Global, which is one of the world’s biggest boxer management company Waseem, who had met Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, on Sunday met Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta. “It was a good meeting with the Balochistan CM and he assured me of his support,” Waseem said.

On arrival in Quetta, Waseem was warmly welcomed by hundreds of people, including some top officials of Balochistan’s sports sector. It may be recalled here that no one welcomed Waseem when he returned to Islamabad after his first round knock-out win over Conrado Tanamor in Dubai on September 13.