PCB warns players against participating in unapproved tournaments

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday warned its registered cricketers against participating in unapproved tournaments organised by defunct regional associations and district/zonal bodies or any of their former office bearers.
The new PCB Constitution, which came into effect from August 19, replaced the former regional associations and district/zonal bodies with Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations, respectively. Applications for organising private tournaments can be made under ‘PCB rules for private cricket events’ available on PCB’s official website. PCB said appropriate action might be initiated against registered cricketers who continued to participate in such events.
