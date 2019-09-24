close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
September 24, 2019

Buzdar approves University of North Punjab in Chakwal

National

I
INP
September 24, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday approved establishing a new state-of-the-art university in Chakwal. The educational institute will be named as University of North Punjab.

Sources said that a draft bill for this purpose has already been prepared and it would be placed in the provincial cabinet meeting for discussion. The university will facilitate students of the region to acquire knowledge by utilising modern means in the field of research in science and technology. It will pave new paths for students to develop and enhance their skills and promoting research and development activities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan