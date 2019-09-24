KP assembly: PPP challenges ordinance giving powers to army

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has challenged in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly an ordinance, passed by the KP governor in the dark of night, giving vast powers to the army for providing help to the civilian administration. Through a calling attention notice, the PPP MPA stated that through the ordinance, the army had been given powers even more than those vested in the army during any martial law. Sources said the ordinance was implemented last month quite secretly.