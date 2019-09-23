close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
Pak envoy briefs German security adviser on IOK situation

National

 
September 23, 2019

BERLIN: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Jauhar Saleem, had a meeting with Dr Jan Hecker, Foreign Policy and Security Adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saturday, to brief him on the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, says a press release.

Apprising the German NSA of the human rights violations committed by several hundred thousand Indian troops in the IOJ&K, Ambassador Saleem underlined the need for the international community to take cognisance of Indian unilateral action of August 5 that have plunged the entire region in a state of insecurity.

These dangerous actions by the Indian government needed to be reversed immediately to pave the way for a peaceful dialogue. Germany is presently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier in the week, Ambassador Saleem also held meetings with key members of the German Parliament’s Human Rights & Foreign Affairs committees and impressed upon them the need to take note of the situation in IOJ&K, and call upon India to nullify its unilateral actions and stop the egregious oppression of the Kashmiris in IOJ&K.

