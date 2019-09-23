China emerges as greater contributor to global prosperity

BEIJING: China has emerged a greater contributor of global prosperity, while strictly adhering to the policy of win-win situation and shared destiny in the international relations, says a report published by the Chinese media on Sunday.

October 1 this year will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. In a matter of seven decades, China has evolved from a third-world country, devastated by two world wars, to an emerging power.

It is a strong economy and a beacon of hope that is stabilizing global economic order, acting as a defender of a multipolar world, exercising its sovereign rights without external influences, and bringing about new institutions to spur economic growth.

China played an active role for overall well-being of the entire humanity over the last 70 years is its contribution to achieving the United Nation's Millennium Development Goals (MDG). When the MDG were established in 2000, China was already on the path to succeed in bringing the largest population in the world back from the brink of poverty.

The Communist Party of China constructed the country to become the second-largest economy in the world, and lifted over 800 million people from poverty, transforming its status to global consumer.

China was given an important role in the MDG program, particularly after the 2012 and 2013 summits in Kunming and Beijing. China's accomplishments, experience as a beneficiary of developmental aid and its expanding role as a provider of developmental assistance to other developing countries assured its role.

According to the report, China is now the sixth-largest contributor to the UN budget, the 11th-largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and is a party to more than 5,000 international treaties.

China has focused on building its economy and providing sound policies over the last 70 years to establish a strong, stable country and a unique growth model. However, it did not forget its role in international affairs or its commitment to building a shared destiny, and we have 70 years of achievement to prove it.

China as a culture, civilization and nation has had an extraordinary global footprint. It is engaged in every continent and today, the Chinese language is part of primary school education systems in countries including many in Europe and North America.

However, to understand more clearly how China is contributing to a better world and the concept of a shared destiny, we can look at its global influence - policies that have been consistent since 1949 and have proven China's concern for global prosperity and peace.