KP hockey trials from 24th

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) hockey trials to select provincial team for the forthcoming National Games are to be held at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar on September 24 and 25.

Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey, confirmed that all departmental players who are not affiliated with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and not to field their own teams are eligible to participate in the trials.

“We are looking at raising the best outfit for the National Games that are to be held in Peshawar in the last week of October. All districts affiliated with the KP hockey have been asked to send budding players for the trials,” he said.

Zahir Shah also revealed that KP Hockey General Council meeting will be held on September 24 at Peshawar Sports Complex. “All affiliated districts have been timely informed to participate in the Annual General Council meeting to discuss among other things, working for the hockey development at grassroots level.”