Mon Sep 23, 2019
Newsdesk
September 23, 2019

PPP AJK protest to express solidarity with Kashmiris

World

GENEVA: Pakistan Peoples Party, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PPP-AJK) staged a demonstration here to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The demonstration was led by former acting prime minister and vice president PPP-AJK Chaudhry Parvez Ashraf. A PPP delegation was visiting the UN on the occasion of the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council here, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

President PPP UK Mohsin Bari said they would stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. He said BJP’s vision for Kashmir was to turn it into a Hindu state just like the rest of India. Deputy Information Secretary PPP-UK Agha Tanveer Iqbal said India was making a mockery of human rights by denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination, jailing political leaders, and suspending basic freedoms.

While PYO UK Vice President Waheed Iqbal said millions in held Kashmir were suffering due to a prolonged curfew, creating humanitarian crisis in the disputed region. He said the UN must take immediate action against India’s illegal actions in the occupied territory.

