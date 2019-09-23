close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
A
September 23, 2019

Sabzi Mandi, Aabpara vendors flouting polythene bags ban

Islamabad

Islamabad: The vendors of federal capital’s Sabzi Mandi (Fruit and Vegetable Market I-11) and Aabpara Market are using polythene bags despite ban imposed by the federal government.

Talking to this agency, vendors in Sabzi Mandi said the government before banning bags, had to provide us alternative solution. Another fruit vendor said cotton bags were a bit expensive than the polythene so the government should introduce inexpensive shopping bags for convenience of the general public. He informed that there was no ban in Rawalpindi and its use was very common at every nook and cranny of the garrison city.

