Ministry issues long-awaited promotion notification

Islamabad: After a delay of three months, the education ministry has notified the promotion of its two BPS-19 officers, including a college principal.

The Central Selection Board had recommended the promotion of Sheikh Azhar Sajjad as the BPS-20 director-general of the Directorate General of Special Education, Dr Nasreen Kausar Rafiq as the BPS-20 professor (female) (ex-FG Colleges), Qasim Masood as the BPS-20 professor (male) (ex-FG Colleges), and Arifullah Khan as the BPS-20 director-general of the National Training Bureau in the May 2019 meeting. However, the promotion notifications got stuck in the red tape at the education ministry despite the prime minister’s consent.

Shiekh Azhar Sajjad was lucky that his promotion was notified after the human rights ministry got the administrative control of his department, Directorate General of Special Education, lately. Ironically, Arifullah Khan retired on September 2, 2019, as a BPS-19 officer, while Dr Nasreen and Prof Qasim continued to be denied the right to promotion.

Now, the education ministry has issued the long-awaited notifications to the relief of Dr Nasreen and Prof Qasim. However, the fate of Arifullah Khan’s promotion issue is not clear.