SabziMandi, Aabpara vendors flouting polythene bags ban

Islamabad: The vendors of federal capital’s Sabzi Mandi (Fruit and Vegetable Market I-11) and Aabpara Market are using polythene bags despite ban imposed by the federal government.

Talking to this agency, vendors in Sabzi Mandi said the government before banning bags, had to provide us alternative solution. Another fruit vendor said cotton bags were a bit expensive than the polythene so the government should introduce inexpensive shopping bags for convenience of the general public.

He informed that there was no ban in Rawalpindi and its use was very common at every nook and cranny of the garrison city. “People buy fruits from my stall, demand plastic bags,” he added.

Earlier, the representatives of market committee of Sabzi Mandi had a detailed meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy demanded a week’s time to fully ban plastic bags.

The ministry, however, made it clear that this should not be treated as any extension in the ban imposed in the federal capital.

A senior official of the ministry told this agency that the ban was not imposed over a night rather eight-month long consultation and deliberation were held with the traders, plastic recycle association, experts, environmentalists and media.