Aisam, Gonzalez out of Moselle Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez lost in the semi-finals of Moselle Open in France on Saturday. The fourth seed pair of Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 57th and 59th, respectively, was beaten by the unseeded duo of Robert Lindstedt from Sweden and Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany 4-6, 6-7(2) in the semis men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 event.