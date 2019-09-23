Two more tartan tracks to be ready by year-end

KARACHI: Two more tartan tracks would be laid by the end of this year in parts of Sindh as more than 50 percent development work has been carried out, a group of athletes informed ‘The News’.

After laying a tartan track in Hyderabad, the provincial government is laying the second in Mirpurkhas and the third in Sukkur. Mirphrkhas development work has been carried out around sixty percent and in Sukkur it has been carried eighty percent.

Sources said that due to laziness of Sindh government some major sports projects which have been completed could not be inaugurated. These include Hyderabad’s tartan track and Landhi Sports Complex in Karachi.

At the sports complex in Sukkur where the second tartan track is being laid, facilities of all sports disciplines would be available except that of hockey. The infrastructure include a football ground (synthetic turf) is being developed and a cricket ground. An indoor sports complex has also been developed in Sukkur.

The sources said that a hostel is also being developed at the Sukkur sports complex which would have more than 300 rooms. The sources said that seating arrangements for spectators were being made but the number of seats could not be ascertained.

Sindh government has said that it would lay tartan tracks in all districts of the province. Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana remain without a tartan track. A well-placed source said that they are looking for a suitable place for a tartan track in Karachi, Benazirabad and Larkana. Some places have been identified but have not been finalised, he added.