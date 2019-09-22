Somali pirates free Iranian hostage

ADDIS ABABA: An Iranian man held by Somali pirates for more than four years was flown to Ethiopia´s capital Saturday after his captors released him because he needed urgent medical care.

The release of Mohammad Shariff Panahandeh means just three hostages remain in the custody of Somali pirates, according to the Hostage Support Partnership, the charity that negotiated his release.

His health had deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, lending new urgency to efforts to secure his freedom, John Steed of the Hostage Support Partnership said on Saturday.