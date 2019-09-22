Chinese envoy voices concern over Israeli settlements

UNITED NATIONS: A Chinese envoy on Friday voiced concern over Israel’s illegal settlement activities and the talk of the annexation of occupied territory.

The advancement of settlements would undermine mutual trust and seriously dampen the prospects of a two-state solution, said Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Settlement activities in occupied territory should cease immediately. The demolition of Palestinian homes and the destruction of Palestinian properties should be stopped. Measures should be taken to prevent violence against civilians. All legal acts and unilateral moves aimed at legalizing settlements should be stopped immediately, concurrent with practical measures to eliminate their effects, Wu told the Security Council.

China is concerned about the recent remarks about the annexation of occupied territory, such as the Jordan Valley, said Wu. “China opposes any unilateral moves that may lead to the intensification of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In our view, Israel should act with caution and avoid aggravating regional tensions and turbulence and should earnestly safeguard the foundation of the Middle East peace process.”

Dialogue, negotiation and political consultation are the fundamental way to resolve the Palestine issue. Neither violence-for-violence nor inflammatory statements can help solve problems, he said.

The Chinese envoy said it is imperative to promote the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the question of Palestine on the basis of existing international consensus.