SRI LANKA TOUR: Hasan, Shaheen rested for ODI series

ISLAMABAD: Two leading pacers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been left out of the Pakistan’s 16-member squad announced for the three-match One-Day series against Sri Lanka due to health problems.

While Hasan diagnosed with back spasm, Shaheen is undergoing rehabilitation after recovering from dengue virus. Hasan is likely to be considered for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

The ODI series will start in Karachi from September 27. Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is in no mood to take risk to play Shaheen ahead of important tour to Australia and even is unlikely to be considered for the T20 series.

Despite being recalled amongst probables list, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have failed to impress thus have stayed out of the final 16 list.

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Shinwari have earned recalls.

The squad for the three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka in Lahore will be announced during the One-Day series. Until then, the other players will continue to train at the NCA camp.

Misbah after the squad announcement said: “After thorough discussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, I feel we have put together the best possible squad.“These are the only 50-over matches we play this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket.

“But, a season-opening series is crucial for setting the tone. It is extremely important that we produce solid performances and have favourable results as it will build the confidence of our players and help in carrying the momentum Down Under.

“The five boys, who have been recalled, were straightforward selections. Iftikhar Ahmed is a batsman who can also bowl off-spin and provides the captain with necessary bowling depth as Sri Lanka boasts a few left-handers in their ranks. Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well in domestic matches. Despite their strong performances, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali were unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad.

“This is, however, a perfect opportunity for these players to prove their mettle in international cricket and cement their place in the One-Day side.”

ODI squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.