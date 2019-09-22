Rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris of IHK

By Our Correspondent

MULTAN: The City District Government and civil society organisations on Saturday took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir. The rally started from Nawan Shehr and culminated at the Multan Press Club. The rally participants were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities in the IHK. The rally participants said that the face of Indian government had been exposed in the world after violation of basic rights in the IHK. Speaking on the occasion, civil society organisation representative Shaista Bokhari demanded the UN protect the innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Held Kashmir. She said that the Indian forces had jammed life in the Kashmir. The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley for 48 consecutive days, she said. The people of Kashmir were facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including food and life saving medicines, she added.