Tribesmen demand reopening of schools

PESHAWAR: The people of Wana in South Waziristan took to streets to demand the reopening of schools closed since long and asked the authorities to make sure the attendance of teachers.

A large number of people from different parts of South Waziristan brought out a procession in the main town of Wana. Carrying placards and banners, the locals were demanding opening of all the closed schools and colleges, ensuring the attendance of teachers and providing all the basic educational facilities in the entire district and the rest of the newly-merged districts.

The protestors were demanding that the people of the tribal areas have now realized the importance of the education and that is why they want more quality schools and colleges along with opening of those closed for long.

They asked the federal and provincial governments and the local administration to take immediate measures to the new generations can get education in their own areas.