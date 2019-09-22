Germany to host Pak hockey team next month

ISLAMABAD: German hockey federation has confirmed hosting Pakistan for two back-to-back internationals on October 22, 23 before greenshirts Olympic qualifier against Holland.

Asif Bajwa, secretary PHF has confirmed to The News that federation’s efforts have bore fruits as German Hockey has agreed to play two international against Pakistan just before the Olympic Qualifier against the Dutch team.

“Our hockey team’s international commitments are back on track following over 18 months of barren period. Before playing important Olympic qualifiers against tough Holland team, Pakistan definitely needs some international exposure. There is no better opposition to play against then the German team which will also be seen in action against Austria for a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. While, German are facing a weak opposition, we have tough task ahead of us as we are playing against Holland in front of their home crowd,” Bajwa said.

Secretary PHF said on special instruction of the President Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, he had requested German Hockey for organizing matches. “Pakistan are to play against German team on October 22-23 in city close to Holland. After playing back to back internationals Pakistan will have practice sessions on October 24 and October 25 before playing Olympic Qualifiers on October 26-27 in Amstelveen (Amsterdam).”

Bajwa said the Oman team that is due in Pakistan in the first week of October will also provide young aspirants a chance to get some international exposure. “We are planning to try some of young aspirants to play international matches against visiting Oman team.

“There are some newcomers who have yet to get international exposure. These are training at the camp and will get their chance against the visiting Oman team. It would be sort of their selection trails as these matches are to be played in front of selection committee,” Bajwa said.

To a question about Pakistan chances in the Olympic qualifiers, he fell short of making tall claims. “I hope that the team members would give their best in the two matches. Coaches are working hard on the team and are trying to plug over one and half years of gap. We have not played any international hockey for the last almost 18 months.

Our efforts would be to plug that gap through share efforts and I am confident that the coaching team headed by Khawaja Junaid is trying its best to get the ready for tough ask. Holland are world No 3 and have been regularly playing international hockey. I hope that if some of the key players succeed in putting in their best efforts, we may well have a good fight at our hands.”