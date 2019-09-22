Presidential references against judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has declined to grant general adjournment to Munir A Malik, counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in the identical petitions challenging presidential references against the two judges of the superior courts for allegedly not disclosing their foreign properties in their wealth statements.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Friday constituted a full court for hearing petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and various bar councils and associations, challenging the presidential references against the two judges. The full court will be headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandyal and comprise Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah (if available ), Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin. Munir A Malik had sought general adjournment for two weeks due to his illness. However, the chief justice declined the request of Munir Malik. In a letter dispatched to Munir A Malik, the registrar office of the Supreme Court intimated that his application has been allowed with subject to the condition that this general adjournment will not apply to date by court cases as well as cases fixed before larger/special bench if constituted during this period. The full court will resume the proceedings on September 24.

One of the members of Munir A Malik panel told The News that they have not received any instructions from Munir Malik regarding appearing before the full court on September 24. Legal experts said the full court after resuming the proceedings will not adjourn the hearing. According to Shah Khawar, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, in the absence of Munir A Malik, the court will not adjourned the hearing but will ask the counsels of other petitioners to commence their arguments. He said the court will also issue notice to the government as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from Justice Qazi Faez Isa, various bar associations and bar councils have also challenged the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court (SHC).