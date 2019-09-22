close
September 22, 2019
Waqar to miss first ODI in Karachi

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss the team’s first One-day International match against Sri Lanka in Karachi on September 27 as he will be in Sydney to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Waqar will return in time for the second one-dayer on September 29 and join the team, a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday night.

“Waqar had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach,” the spokesman said.

