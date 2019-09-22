Match officials for Pak-SL series named

KARACHI: Australia’s David Boon has been appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as match referee for the Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka to be played in Karachi and Lahore from September 27 to October 9.

Boon, 58, played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996 and has been on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees since 2011. As an ICC official, he has refereed in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is.

Apart from Boon, the ICC has appointed Michael Gough and Joel Wilson, both from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, for the ODIs. Gough visited Karachi earlier this year for HBL Pakistan Super League 2019.

Aleem Dar, also from the elite panel, has been named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as home umpire for the third ODI as well as all the three T20Is to be played in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9. Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob will also officiate during the series.