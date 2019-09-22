Punjab govt, PepsiCo sign deal

LAHORE: PepsiCo Pakistan, Amal Academy and the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support PepsiCo and Amal Academy’s collaboration efforts on youth development.

Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, chairman of PHEC, were present on the occasion, it added.

Pakistan’s growing youth means a rising workforce that needs employment opportunities. Between 2005 and 2014, the unemployment rate for those with university degrees has grown from five percent to an alarming 26 percent.

University graduates in Pakistan have immense potential, but often haven’t had the chance to develop the skills that are critical to realising that potential.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo Pakistan partnered with Amal Academy to run professional skills development programme, targeted specifically at young people.

The pilot programme is part of a $300,000 PepsiCo grant, which has trained over 1,000 university students, 34 percent of which are women.