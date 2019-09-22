Man in court over London double shooting

LONDON: An alleged gunman appeared at the Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of trying to kill his brother and a woman who is fighting for her life.

Kenloy Clarke, 33, is said to have opened fire in Lordship Lane, in Wood Green, north London, on Tuesday night. Police were called to North Middlesex University Hospital at around 9.50pm, where a man and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clarke’s brother, Fitzroy Banton, 31, sustained injuries to his right arm, requiring an operation, and has been discharged. But Janice Watson, 46, is said to be in a potentially life-threatening condition after she was shot to the left side of her chest, below her armpit.

Clarke appeared at court, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that his nationality is British during the brief hearing.

District Judge Julia Newton remanded him in custody until October 18 when he will appear at the Old Bailey. Clarke is yet to enter pleas to the charges.