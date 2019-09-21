Fake security company busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The District East police on Friday claims to have arrested 10 suspects for allegedly committing robberies and street crimes by impersonating as guards of a security company.

The New Town police arrested five members of the gang comprising 20 members during a raid conducted on a tip-off near the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in District East.

The SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Friday said the ring leader of the gang, Asif, along with his four companions were roaming suspiciously in a Suzuki Cultus and a motorcycle when the police arrested them and took the vehicle into custody. When put to question, they confessed to be a gang of robbers, he said. Mahesar said the suspects used to run a fake security company and deploy security guards at bungalows under its cover and would later rob their residents whom they were meant to guard. They are said to have committed several robberies at posh localities of Bahadurabad, Defence, Clifton, Darakshan, Ferozabad and Sharfabad. The SSP East said the police has recovered six snatched and stolen motorcycles, 11 repeaters and three pistols from their custody. Cases against them have been registered while an investigation is underway.