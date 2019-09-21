close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Fake security company busted in Karachi

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

KARACHI: The District East police on Friday claims to have arrested 10 suspects for allegedly committing robberies and street crimes by impersonating as guards of a security company.

The New Town police arrested five members of the gang comprising 20 members during a raid conducted on a tip-off near the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in District East.

The SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar on Friday said the ring leader of the gang, Asif, along with his four companions were roaming suspiciously in a Suzuki Cultus and a motorcycle when the police arrested them and took the vehicle into custody. When put to question, they confessed to be a gang of robbers, he said. Mahesar said the suspects used to run a fake security company and deploy security guards at bungalows under its cover and would later rob their residents whom they were meant to guard. They are said to have committed several robberies at posh localities of Bahadurabad, Defence, Clifton, Darakshan, Ferozabad and Sharfabad. The SSP East said the police has recovered six snatched and stolen motorcycles, 11 repeaters and three pistols from their custody. Cases against them have been registered while an investigation is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story