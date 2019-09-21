close
September 21, 2019

Asif qualifies for World Snooker c’ship final

Sports

September 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif on Friday qualified for the final of the IBSF 6Red World Snooker Championship 2019 being played at Mandalay, Myanmar.According to information received here, Asif beat Thet Min Lin of Myanmar by 5-4 (34-33, 36-29, 10-37, 0-58(58), 55-0(51), 4-60, 6-39, 45-0(45), 36-16) in the semifinal.Earlier in the quarterfinals Asif beat Poramin Danjirakul of Thailand by 5-1 (44-0(44), 62-0(62), 44-31, 37-39, 39-17, 29-18).Asif would face Laxman Rawat of India in the final on Saturday (today).

