close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 21, 2019

Maqsood Anwar elected SCCI president unopposed

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan were elected unopposed as president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the next one year.

The announcement was made during a meeting of Election Commission of the SCCI here on Friday.

The members of the election commission, including Malik Niaz Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal and Abidullah Yousafzai attended the meeting.

According to the election commission, nobody had filed nomination papers against Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan. It announced that the three office-bearers were elected unopposed.

The names of newly-elected office-bearers and members of the SCCI executive committee would be formally announced during the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on September 30. The newly-elected office-bearers will assume charge on October 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election for the executive committee of the SCCI was held on September 17 which was swept by the candidates of the Businessmen Forum.

For the Corporate Group, the candidates of the Businessmen Forum, including Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz were elected by gaining 286, Mohammad Naeem Butt 273, Sherbaz Bilour 274 and Junaid Altaf 282 ballots as members of the SCCI executive committee. For Associate Group, all candidates of the Businessmen Forum were elected. They included Abdul Jalil Jan who obtained 820, Sadiq Amin, 812, Mujeebur Rehman, 812, and Ghulam Bilal Javed, 767 votes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar