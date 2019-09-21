Maqsood Anwar elected SCCI president unopposed

PESHAWAR: Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan were elected unopposed as president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the next one year.

The announcement was made during a meeting of Election Commission of the SCCI here on Friday.

The members of the election commission, including Malik Niaz Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal and Abidullah Yousafzai attended the meeting.

According to the election commission, nobody had filed nomination papers against Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan. It announced that the three office-bearers were elected unopposed.

The names of newly-elected office-bearers and members of the SCCI executive committee would be formally announced during the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on September 30. The newly-elected office-bearers will assume charge on October 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election for the executive committee of the SCCI was held on September 17 which was swept by the candidates of the Businessmen Forum.

For the Corporate Group, the candidates of the Businessmen Forum, including Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz were elected by gaining 286, Mohammad Naeem Butt 273, Sherbaz Bilour 274 and Junaid Altaf 282 ballots as members of the SCCI executive committee. For Associate Group, all candidates of the Businessmen Forum were elected. They included Abdul Jalil Jan who obtained 820, Sadiq Amin, 812, Mujeebur Rehman, 812, and Ghulam Bilal Javed, 767 votes.