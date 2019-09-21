close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
Mariana Baabar
September 21, 2019

FO rejects Kabul’s statement of not recognising Durand Line

Mariana Baabar
September 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday took exception to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs which had clearly stated that Kabul did not recognise the Durand Line as an official border between the two countries even though it appreciated round-the-clock opening of the Torkham Border.

"This recent statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is irresponsible and unwarranted. The Afghan border is an internationally recognised, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions", Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

The controversy erupted after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the 24/7 opening of the Torkham border this week. Pakistan says that it believes that 24/7 opening of the Torkham point along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both the sides.

"However, such statements (by Kabul) only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided", the Foreign Office added. The Afghan Foreign Office said that it welcomed the Torkham crossing in order to further help patients and facilitate trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"However, the Afghan government, appreciating Pakistan’s act on its commitment regarding round the clock operationalisation of Torkham crossing, as always, emphasises its stance on not recognising the Durand Line as an official border between the two countries", it stated.

