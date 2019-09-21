close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Sale, purchase of HID lights banned

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Islamabad: The District Magistrate Islamabad, imposing section 144 CrPc, has banned sale, purchase and installation of High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights in vehicles within the revenue limits of Islamabad District for the period of two months, said in the notification issued from the office of the District Magistrate on Friday.

“It brought to the notice of DM that HID lights are installed in headlamps of commuting vehicles. These light cause trouble for the traffic coming from the opposite direction and are reason for many fatal accidents. Moreover, most HIDs are cheap quality and are often responsible for short circuit which often causes eruption of fire in the vehicle,” the DM said in his notification of imposing ban on HIDs.

