Campaign launched against smoke-emitting vehicles

Sindh Environment and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday launched what the authorities claimed was the first-ever campaign in Karachi to check hazardous emissions from motor vehicles and later to fine the smoke-emitting automobiles.

In this connection, the adviser inaugurated one such checkpoint established jointly by the Traffic Police and the provincial Police Department near Hotel Metropole in District South of the city. To set a precedent, he first of all got his official checked for any hazardous emissions and it was issued a green sticker once it was determined through the use of special equipment that the Sport Utility Vehicle under his official use was roadworthy.

Officials of the Environment Department on the spot used special equipment to check motor vehicles passing along the Hotel Metropole road intersection. Smoke-emitting vehicles were issued fines by the traffic police while red stickers were also pasted on their windscreens.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser said that the current drive had been launched as an awareness campaign to keep people informed about issues concerning the environment surrounding them.

He said the District South had been selected as the first place in the city to launch this campaign and later on this drive would be extended to other parts of the province as well. Wahab said that the support of the masses and public was necessary for the success of the campaign against the environmental pollution.

He reiterated the resolve of the provincial government to ban the use of polythene bags in the entire province from 1st October, 2019. Regarding a question concerning the performance of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, he said that irrespective of whatever had been done in the past, they had to look forward to securing the future through improvement in environmental conditions in their surroundings.