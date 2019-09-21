Dr Hafiz Pasha’s book launched

KARACHI: There is a dire need to visualise the state of the economy in the next few years in view of the high risks associated with the difficulties that Pakistan may face in honouring its external payment obligations and financing its imports in the not so distant future, former finance minister Hafiz Pasha said.

Dr. Pasha in his book, titled ‘Growth and Inequality in Pakistan: Agenda for Reforms’, said there are political risks attached with the strong measures needed to take the economy back to the path of sustainability. The book was launched on Friday.

“The present Government is giving the highest priority to austerity, accountability and overall improved governance. If significant progress is achieved in these areas and critical constraints, like water and power, are removed along with investments in human development then the long-run prospects could be much better,” he said, referring to long-term scenario.