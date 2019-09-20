US teen Bhatia ready to test his potential

LOS ANGELES: Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old American making his professional golf debut at the US PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship this week, does not have far to look for inspiration.

After all, he is just three years younger than Joaquin Niemann, who became the first US PGA Tour winner from Chile with a victory in The Greenbrier last week.

“To see him finally break through and win, it was probably the coolest thing,” Bhatia told reporters at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi on Wednesday, according to Golf Channel.

“It’s inspiring to see that,” added Bhatia, who like 20-year-old Niemann opted to forego a US collegiate career and turn pro at an early age. “I’m ready to get it going and see what I can do.” Bhatia, who helped the US to a Walker Cup victory at Royal Liverpool before turning pro this month, made his PGA Tour debut as amateur in March, missing the cut at the Valspar Championship.