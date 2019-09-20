close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 20, 2019

US teen Bhatia ready to test his potential

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old American making his professional golf debut at the US PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship this week, does not have far to look for inspiration.

After all, he is just three years younger than Joaquin Niemann, who became the first US PGA Tour winner from Chile with a victory in The Greenbrier last week.

“To see him finally break through and win, it was probably the coolest thing,” Bhatia told reporters at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi on Wednesday, according to Golf Channel.

“It’s inspiring to see that,” added Bhatia, who like 20-year-old Niemann opted to forego a US collegiate career and turn pro at an early age. “I’m ready to get it going and see what I can do.” Bhatia, who helped the US to a Walker Cup victory at Royal Liverpool before turning pro this month, made his PGA Tour debut as amateur in March, missing the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports