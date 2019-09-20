26 hotels sealed in Kaghan valley for polluting river

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration and Environmental Protection Agency have sealed 26 hotels in the Kaghan valley, which have been causing pollution in the valley.

“We have sealed more than two dozen hotels, which have dropped sewerage and drainage lines into River Kunhar,” Nawab Sameer Laghari, the assistant commissioner of Balakot, told reporters on Thursday.

A joint team of the district administration, EPA and police raided various hotels in the Kaghan valley and sealed 26 hotels. “We can’t allow anybody to pollute hygienic Kunhar water. More raids would also be carried out to ensure that none of the hotels in the valley uses Kunhar River as dumping place for its garbage and sewerage water,” said Laghari. He said that hoteliers were warned to divert sewerage lines from Kunhar River to elsewhere, otherwise such hotels would be sealed permanently.